The health condition of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, the well-known announcer Ofeliya Sanani, is noticeably improving.

As 1news.az reports citing musavat.com, this was stated by the artist's daughter, Lala Sanani.

"Now my mother walks, albeit with difficulty. We thank God even for that. Some time after the operation we placed her in the hospital again, and she was recently discharged. Her blood pressure has normalized somewhat. Compared to what it was before, her condition is good," L. Sanani noted.

Recall that some time ago Ofeliya Sanani fell and suffered a hip injury. It was reported that the cause of the fall was a sharp spike in blood pressure. The People's Artist underwent surgery, during which an implant was inserted.