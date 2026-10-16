Azerbaijani actress and director Tahmina Rafaella to receive a Golden Globes award - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Golden Globes organization, known for the awards ceremony of the same name, has announced the six honorees of the first Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala, which will take place in Tashkent on Oct. 23 and 24.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the ceremony by director, screenwriter and actress Tahmina Rafaella, who is one of the honorees of the Silk Road Tribute Gala. The other honorees are Gulchehra Jamilova and Ali Khamraev of Uzbekistan, Levan Koguashvili of Georgia, Shugyla Yeshen of Kazakhstan and Samvel Tadevosyan of Armenia.

The two-day program will honor the outstanding achievements of film and television figures from the historic Silk Road region and will highlight the rich cultural heritage and creative exchange that have linked the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus for centuries, according to the official press release published on the Golden Globes website.

"We are honored to recognize this remarkable group of artists whose work reflects the depth, creativity and distinctive storytelling traditions of Central Asia and the Caucasus. Through their individual contributions to film, television and the arts, each honoree has helped bring the region's stories and creative voices to audiences at home and around the world. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in Tashkent," says Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne.

The Silk Road Tribute Gala is a separate regional event of the Golden Globes and is not part of the main annual Golden Globe awards ceremony in Hollywood.

"It is a great honor and a joy for me to celebrate the achievements of Central Asian and Caucasus cinema together with the Golden Globes," Tahmina Rafaella writes on the social network Instagram.

Rafaella will receive the Golden Globes Trailblazer Award, which goes to artists whose bold creative choices and work have contributed to the development of the region's film and television industry.

"Tahmina Rafaella, a director, screenwriter and actress from Azerbaijan, made her feature directorial debut with the film 'Banu', developed as part of the Biennale College Cinema program and presented at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Her short film 'Woman' premiered at the Palm Springs International ShortFest and won the award for best live-action short film at the BendFilm festival," the official Golden Globes website says of Rafaella.

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