Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

A criminal case has been opened over the facts of the violent seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the violent change of the constitutional order, and the incitement of religious hatred and enmity.

1news.az reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the Prosecutor General's Office received information about the dissemination on social media by various individuals of materials aimed at the violent seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as at inciting religious hatred and enmity with the use of violence. Among these individuals is a citizen of the Republic of Türkiye, Celal Çiftçi, born in 1975, a columnist for the newspaper "Şanlıurfa Olay." On the basis of the information received, an inquiry was conducted.

During the inquiry, it was established that after the adoption of Resolution No. 309 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan of September 21, 2026, materials of religious-radical content, including those created using artificial intelligence, were repeatedly disseminated. These materials were aimed at seizing power in the Republic of Azerbaijan through a coup and the use of force, at violently changing the constitutional order, as well as at inciting and encouraging religious hatred and enmity with the use of violence. In addition, facts of repeated appeals under various headlines of radical content were established.

On the basis of the materials collected, on October 16, 2026, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under Articles 281.2 (repeated public calls for the violent seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the violent change of the constitutional order), 283.2.1 (incitement of religious hatred and enmity with the use of violence on the grounds of religious enmity, religious radicalism, and religious fanaticism), and 167-3.1 (production, storage, and dissemination of materials calling for the carrying out of religious-extremist activity, substantiating such activity, and justifying its necessity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The conduct of the preliminary investigation has been assigned to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Celal Çiftçi has been charged as an accused in the criminal case and placed on the international wanted list. At present, requests for international legal assistance are being sent to the competent authorities of the Republic of Türkiye for the conduct of appropriate investigative actions with respect to him and other individuals. Other necessary measures are also being taken within the framework of international cooperation mechanisms.

As part of the preliminary investigation, the necessary investigative actions are continuing for an objective, complete, and comprehensive examination of the indicated information, the content of other materials of a similar nature, the circumstances of their production and dissemination, as well as other circumstances of significance to the case. The investigative actions are aimed at the legal assessment of the acts and the adoption of a decision in accordance with the requirements of the law.

In order to preserve religious tolerance, mutual respect, and public solidarity, the Prosecutor General's Office calls on everyone to refrain from disseminating content that propagates hatred and enmity on religious grounds, to use social media responsibly, and to comply with the requirements of the law.