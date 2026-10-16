 Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule | 1news.az
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Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Felix Vishnevetskiy15:18 - Today
Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to its fall-winter flight schedule starting October 25, 2026.

The seasonal program, which will be in effect until March 27, 2027, covers international flights to Europe, Turkey, the countries of the Middle East, Central, South, and East Asia, as well as other destinations, 1news.az reports, citing Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The European route network includes London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Vienna, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Prague, Belgrade, and Chisinau. According to the current schedule, flights to Bratislava are set to begin on October 28.

On the Turkish route, flights are planned to Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, as well as to Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, and Trabzon.

Destinations in the Middle East include Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh, and Jeddah. For passengers planning a winter vacation, the schedule also includes flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and Male.

In Central Asia, flights are planned to Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bishkek, and Dushanbe. The route network in South and East Asia includes Delhi, Mumbai, Islamabad, Lahore, Beijing, and Urumqi.

Flights under the fall-winter schedule will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, Air Arabia, Air Astana, China Southern Airlines, flydubai, IndiGo, Lufthansa, Pegasus Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, Wizz Air, and other carriers.

Flight days and frequency may vary depending on the destination and the period of the season. When planning a trip, passengers are advised to check the current schedule for their chosen dates through the official channels of the respective airlines.

Up-to-date information on flight status is available on the official website of Heydar Aliyev International Airport - https://www.airport.az/ru/flights/.

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