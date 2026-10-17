Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Famous performer Navai (Navai Bakirov), arrested in Kazakhstan, has begun writing new tracks while being held in the pretrial detention center in the city of Taraz.

As 1news.az reports, this was told to the TengriNews portal by the artist's lawyer, Rena Kerimova.

According to the defense attorney, the singer feels well, does not voice any complaints about the conditions of detention, the food, or sleep, and maintains an upbeat mood. During a conversation with his lawyer that lasted several hours, the musician shared that inspiration had not abandoned him even in the detention center, where he has started working on new material.

"He feels great. We talked for many hours yesterday. Such a simple guy, absolutely not full of himself, respectful, talented. He even said that he had already started writing songs in the pretrial detention center," the lawyer said.

Kerimova specified that the artist is awaiting consideration of the appeal next week. The defense is seeking to have the preventive measure changed to bail. The difficulty is that the artist is a foreigner, which increases procedural risks.

The lawyer also denied rumors about multiple charges, emphasizing that Navai is charged under only one article — on drug smuggling.