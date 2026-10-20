Was Navai banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years?

Today it became known that the criminal case against rapper Navai (Navai Bakirov), who was detained in Kazakhstan in a narcotics case, has been dropped — the artist was expelled from the country.

According to Russian media, Navai has already returned to Moscow — a number of Russian outlets also reported that the artist was banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years.

The police department of the Zhambyl region denied the information that rapper Navai had been banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years.

"This information does not correspond to reality," the police department's statement is quoted by "Ostorozhno Media."

Recall that Navai was earlier detained on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. After the detention, the court chose detention as a measure of restraint for him, but today the rapper was released on bail, after which it became known that the criminal case against him had been dropped and that the artist had been expelled from the country.