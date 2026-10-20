 Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex

1news Staff16:10 - Today
Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on additional measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex.

In order to ensure the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex, the head of state decreed the establishment of the Ganja Memorial Complex under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to ensure the financing of the necessary expenses related to supporting the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex at the expense of funds provided for the Ministry of Culture in the country's state budget.

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