The president of North Macedonia called Ilham Aliyev

On October 21, the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, called the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the situation in global energy, the existing challenges, and ways to address them.

The sides recalled with satisfaction the official visit of the President of North Macedonia to Azerbaijan, noting that it contributed to strengthening the relations of friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The heads of state agreed to continue and expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia in the energy sector.