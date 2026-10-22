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Most tourists come to Azerbaijan from these countries: STATISTICS

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:05 - Today
Most tourists come to Azerbaijan from these countries: STATISTICS

According to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, in January-September 2026, 1 million 831.8 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons arrived in the country from 191 countries of the world.

This is 6% less compared to the same period last year, 1news.az reports citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Of the total number of arrivals, 27.1% were citizens of Russia, 19.4% - Turkey, 7.7% - Iran, 4.9% - Georgia, 4.5% - Kazakhstan, 3.7% - Israel, 3.5% - Pakistan, 3.1% - Uzbekistan, 2.8% - China, 2.6% - India, 2.4% - Saudi Arabia, 1.6% - Ukraine, 1.3% - Turkmenistan.

Citizens of Germany and the United Kingdom each accounted for 1.1% of arrivals, and Belarus for 1%. Citizens of other countries and stateless persons accounted for 12.2%.

Among the arrivals, 66.8% were men and 33.2% were women.

Compared to January-September 2025, in January-September 2026 the number of arrivals in Azerbaijan from European Union member states increased by 6.1% and amounted to 94.2 thousand people. The number of arrivals from CIS countries grew by 4.3%, reaching 699 thousand people.

At the same time, the number of arrivals from the Persian Gulf countries decreased by 32% - to 218.3 thousand people, and from other countries - by 5.5%, amounting to 820.3 thousand people.

Of the foreign citizens and stateless persons who arrived in Azerbaijan, 73.5% used air transport, 25.2% - rail and road transport, and 1.3% - sea transport.

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