Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As 1news.az reports, the congratulatory letter reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to your entire brotherly people my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan — Republic Day.

Today, the Republic of Kazakhstan, developing comprehensively as a result of the well-considered policy you pursue, has achieved success in all fields, strengthened its economic potential, and gained high prestige on the international stage. As a brotherly country, we sincerely rejoice as we observe Kazakhstan achieving new successes and reaching new heights year after year.

Our regular mutual visits, meetings, and active dialogue at the highest level play an important role in the even more rapid development of bilateral relations, and in strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance and filling it with new content. I highly appreciate your recent visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th CICA Summit.

I am confident that Azerbaijani-Kazakh interstate relations, drawing strength from our rich spiritual values and the brotherhood of the two peoples, will continue to steadily develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts.

On this festive day, I wish you sound health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace, well-being, and prosperity."