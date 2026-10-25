Aleksandar Vucic votes in Serbia's early parliamentary elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has taken part in the voting in the country's early parliamentary elections.

According to 1news.az, Aleksandar Vucic, who heads the electoral list "Aleksandar Vucic - United Serbia," arrived at a polling station in New Belgrade this morning.

Vucic came to the polling station together with his wife, Tamara Vucic. He stood in line along with other citizens and cast his vote.

It should be noted that observers and media representatives are closely following the course of the electoral process throughout the country.