 In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros

1news Staff23:00 - 25 / 10 / 2026
Read in other languages:Русский
In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros

Greek police have detained Angelos Giannakopoulos, the owner of the Choriatiko bakery chain, and about 50 other people on suspicion of involvement in tax fraud amounting to 100 million euros.

As 1news.az reports, citing the newspaper Kathimerini, the detentions were carried out by officers of the police unit for combating economic crimes.

The investigation, launched in January 2026, covers about 200 bakeries through which fictitious transactions were allegedly conducted for the purpose of tax evasion.

Giannakopoulos was detained after returning to Greece from Dubai.

According to the publication, the businessman had previously been prosecuted. In 2010, he was arrested on charges of organizing the illegal trafficking of women, primarily from Ukraine, Moldova and other Eastern European countries, for the purpose of forcing them into prostitution.

In 2015, a court of first instance sentenced Giannakopoulos to 10 years and six months in prison. Fifteen other people were convicted along with him.

Subsequently, the businessman appealed the verdict and was released on bail of several hundred thousand euros.

The appellate court reduced the imposed sentences and dropped some of the charges, which allowed those convicted in this case to remain free.

Share:
684

In focus

Politics

Interesting dialogue between Ilham Aliyev and young footballers - VIDEO

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

The reason judges recused themselves from the case of the deputy's son has been revealed

Sport

Azerbaijani wrestler Sanan Suleymanov becomes world champion

World

New York police search for man in skull mask after stabbing in upscale neighborhood - PHOTO

40 people killed in militant attack in Nigeria

Macron's rating plunges to a record low after the October 17 riots

An earthquake has occurred in Afghanistan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

France to introduce partial curfew in a number of cities

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

Trump adviser Richard Grenell investigated on suspicion of influence peddling

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Latest news

Infantino attends Sabah FK vs Qarabağ FK draw in Baku

Today, 01:19

New York police search for man in skull mask after stabbing in upscale neighborhood - PHOTO

Today, 00:05

40 people killed in militant attack in Nigeria

25 / 10 / 2026, 23:58

Macron's rating plunges to a record low after the October 17 riots

25 / 10 / 2026, 23:40

An earthquake has occurred in Afghanistan

25 / 10 / 2026, 23:20

In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros

25 / 10 / 2026, 23:00

Putin and Trump talks "on the desk": where and when could the meeting take place?

25 / 10 / 2026, 22:40

The Dakar Rally is leaving Saudi Arabia: where will the legendary marathon be held?

25 / 10 / 2026, 22:20

Trump said he warned Macron: migrants are destroying France

25 / 10 / 2026, 21:45

Interesting dialogue between Ilham Aliyev and young footballers - VIDEO

25 / 10 / 2026, 21:14

Trump announces upcoming talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine

25 / 10 / 2026, 20:40

The reason judges recused themselves from the case of the deputy's son has been revealed

25 / 10 / 2026, 20:37

Netanyahu publishes AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Israel

25 / 10 / 2026, 20:25

Azerbaijani wrestler Sanan Suleymanov becomes world champion

25 / 10 / 2026, 20:05

Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

25 / 10 / 2026, 19:45

Donald Trump says he faces a choice between a deal with Iran and a military solution

25 / 10 / 2026, 19:40

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

25 / 10 / 2026, 19:15

More than 57,000 homes left without power in the UK due to storm

25 / 10 / 2026, 18:38

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

25 / 10 / 2026, 18:10

Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

25 / 10 / 2026, 17:44
All news