In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros

Greek police have detained Angelos Giannakopoulos, the owner of the Choriatiko bakery chain, and about 50 other people on suspicion of involvement in tax fraud amounting to 100 million euros.

As 1news.az reports, citing the newspaper Kathimerini, the detentions were carried out by officers of the police unit for combating economic crimes.

The investigation, launched in January 2026, covers about 200 bakeries through which fictitious transactions were allegedly conducted for the purpose of tax evasion.

Giannakopoulos was detained after returning to Greece from Dubai.

According to the publication, the businessman had previously been prosecuted. In 2010, he was arrested on charges of organizing the illegal trafficking of women, primarily from Ukraine, Moldova and other Eastern European countries, for the purpose of forcing them into prostitution.

In 2015, a court of first instance sentenced Giannakopoulos to 10 years and six months in prison. Fifteen other people were convicted along with him.

Subsequently, the businessman appealed the verdict and was released on bail of several hundred thousand euros.

The appellate court reduced the imposed sentences and dropped some of the charges, which allowed those convicted in this case to remain free.