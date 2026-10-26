Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to meet with Iranian authorities
Read in other languages:Русский
Representatives of the countries belonging to the Mecca Alliance — Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan — will meet today in Tehran with Iranian officials to discuss issues of regional coordination.
Saudi Arabia will be represented at the meeting by Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan by Army Chief Asim Munir, and Turkey by the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin.
Source: KAN 11
796