Categories of citizens who will receive a fixed pension supplement named

Under the amendments made to the law "On Labor Pensions," a monthly pension supplement is being introduced in the country — this means that a fixed amount will be added to the pensions of certain citizens.

This was reported on his page on the social network Facebook by a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, deputy Vugar Bayramov, who also noted the following: "In recent days, there has been active discussion about who this supplement will apply to and how it will be calculated. Let us note that the amendments have already been adopted by the Milli Majlis and will take effect after being signed by the President of Azerbaijan. Under the amendments, the monthly pension supplement will be assigned to certain categories of labor pension recipients who have reached retirement age, as well as to those who, before reaching that age, were assigned disability status due to an 81-100% impairment of bodily functions."

According to V. Bayramov, the fixed supplements apply to the following categories of persons: former First Vice President and Vice Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers, the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and his deputies, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his deputies, the head of a central executive authority and his deputies, the head of a central executive authority of the Autonomous Republic and his deputies, the head of a local executive authority, members of the Council on Media and Broadcasting and of the Nakhchivan Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting that existed until December 27, 2023, as well as former civil servants with at least 15 years of service; former deputies with insurance service as a deputy of at least half of the term of office; former members of the Chamber of Accounts with insurance service as a chamber member of at least half of the term of office; former ombudsmen with insurance service as Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan or Commissioner for Human Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of at least half of the term of office, as well as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, whose position existed until April 10, 2026; former members of the Central Election Commission and of the Central Election Commission of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with insurance service as a commission member of at least half of the term of office; former diplomatic service employees who held positions for which a diplomatic rank is provided and who have a total length of service of at least 15 years; as well as military personnel of the Ministry of Defense.

"As can be seen, the list is quite broad, and the assignment of labor pensions to these citizens upon reaching retirement age will be carried out under new rules. As for the size of the fixed supplement to the pension, the monthly supplement for these persons will be established by the relevant executive authority and paid at the expense of the state budget. In other words, after the amendments to the Law are approved, a Decree will also determine the body that will set the amount of the monthly pension supplement," the deputy concludes.