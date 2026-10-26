Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, congratulated People's Artist, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday.

The corresponding post was published on the official social media accounts of the First Vice-President.

"Today marks the 80th birthday of People's Artist, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov.

Dear Farhad muallim!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your 80th birthday! I wish you good health and long years of life! Thank you for your many years of work and devoted service to art, for your enormous contribution to the development of the richly traditioned Azerbaijani fine arts! May Almighty Allah protect you and your loved ones!

With deep respect and love,

MEHRİBAN," the congratulation reads.

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