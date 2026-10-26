Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are preparing 4 agreements for signing

There are 11 agreements between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, and 4 agreements are at the discussion stage.

As Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated this at a press briefing in Baku with his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen.

The minister said that a number of issues were discussed during the meeting:

"We had a useful discussion on both bilateral issues, including development prospects, and on relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. In recent years, the political dialogue between the two countries has been developing intensively. In this regard, it is necessary to note the contacts at the highest level," Bayramov said.

He added that he regularly holds talks with his Dutch counterpart.

"In this regard, the regular telephone conversations should also be noted. In addition, political consultations were held between the two countries in The Hague, and we came to the conclusion that this dialogue should be conducted on a permanent basis," the foreign minister noted.