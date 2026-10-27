Jay-Z to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2027 - VIDEO

American rapper Jay-Z will be the headliner of the halftime music show at the National Football League (NFL) final, Super Bowl LXI, which will take place on Feb. 14, 2027.

1news.az reports this citing an official announcement by the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

The show will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, as well as on Disney+.

This will be Jay-Z's first performance as part of a Super Bowl halftime show. Since 2019, however, his company Roc Nation has worked with the NFL on organizing the event's music program and choosing the performers.

"From Reasonable Doubt to the Super Bowl stage - it's been quite a journey. 30 years of music, work and culture on one of the biggest stages in the world. This continues to be my dream," the rapper said.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Over his career he has won 25 Grammy Awards. Among his best-known tracks are 99 Problems, Empire State of Mind and Hard Knock Life.

In 2026 the artist marks the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996.