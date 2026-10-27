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The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy15:00 - Today
The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Every year People magazine picks the "Sexiest Man Alive" among celebrities.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have each held this honorary status twice. In 2016 the award went to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in 2017 to Blake Shelton, in 2018 to Idris Elba, in 2019 to John Legend, in 2020 to Michael B. Jordan, and in the years that followed to Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey, John Krasinski and Jonathan Bailey.

In 2026 the world's chief sex symbol, according to People, is 55-year-old American actor Noah Wyle, best known for playing Dr. John Carter in the television series "ER," Tom Mason in the television series "Falling Skies," Dr. Michael Robinavitch in the television series "The Pitt," Steve Jobs in the docudrama "Pirates of Silicon Valley" and Flynn Carsen in "The Librarian" franchise.

Noah Wyle told the magazine that the news that he had become the world's sexiest man in 2026 came as a surprise to him. At first he even thought it was a prank, and he could not imagine being given such recognition.

Wyle also joked that his wife Sara was especially pleased with the magazine's decision, since it confirms her good taste.

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