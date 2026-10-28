 Trump: Perhaps Venezuela will soon become a prosperous 51st U.S. state | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump: Perhaps Venezuela will soon become a prosperous 51st U.S. state

1news Staff09:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Trump: Perhaps Venezuela will soon become a prosperous 51st U.S. state

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state during a speech at a rally of supporters in Texas.

"And who knows, maybe someday soon Venezuela will become a prosperous 51st state. It's possible. Let's do it. Let's make it the 51st state," Trump said.

He noted that in that case, instead of presidential elections, gubernatorial elections would be held in Venezuela.

"To the victor belong the spoils," the American president emphasized.

Share:
336

In focus

Opinion

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

Following Ramiz Mehtiyev: his former aide sentenced to 6 years in prison

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

World

Bordyuzha: Armenia should be expelled from the CSTO

Kim Jong Un urges commanders to raise the army's combat readiness

Trump expects to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky soon

Trump does not rule out new strikes on Iran after the midterm elections

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

In France, a person has died from the Shamonda virus for the first time

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Latest news

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $122.49 per barrel

Today, 09:40

Bordyuzha: Armenia should be expelled from the CSTO

Today, 09:37

Kim Jong Un urges commanders to raise the army's combat readiness

Today, 09:20

Trump expects to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky soon

Today, 09:13

Trump does not rule out new strikes on Iran after the midterm elections

Today, 09:10

Trump: Perhaps Venezuela will soon become a prosperous 51st U.S. state

Today, 09:05

Following Ramiz Mehtiyev: his former aide sentenced to 6 years in prison

Today, 09:00

Melania Trump says cease-fire in Oleshky is being observed

Today, 08:55

Netanyahu and Eisenkot each vow to form government after Israeli election

Today, 08:37

Media: U.S. sends additional Patriot air defense system to Israel

Today, 08:35

Trump suggested parachuting Rubio into Cuba to "solve the problem"

Today, 08:30

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

Today, 02:28

Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced: All property confiscated in favor of the state

27 / 10 / 2026, 20:40

Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO

27 / 10 / 2026, 20:15

Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in energy

27 / 10 / 2026, 18:50

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

27 / 10 / 2026, 18:20

Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:50

Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:40

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:20

Putin: Europe has trapped itself

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:15
All news