Trump: Perhaps Venezuela will soon become a prosperous 51st U.S. state

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state during a speech at a rally of supporters in Texas.

"And who knows, maybe someday soon Venezuela will become a prosperous 51st state. It's possible. Let's do it. Let's make it the 51st state," Trump said.

He noted that in that case, instead of presidential elections, gubernatorial elections would be held in Venezuela.

"To the victor belong the spoils," the American president emphasized.