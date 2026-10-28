Kim Jong Un urges commanders to raise the army's combat readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a meeting with commanders of the Korean People's Army, called for completing the combat training of the army's units.

His remarks were reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The primary revolutionary task of company commanders is to achieve full combat readiness of their units, and the way to do this is through continuous and intense training," the North Korean leader said.

Kim Jong Un also stated that commanders must create units "full of firm revolutionary conviction and patriotism," where every soldier "is worth a hundred."