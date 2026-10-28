 EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027 | 1news.az
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EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:50 - Today
EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has expressed regret over the decision by the Dutch broadcaster NPO to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest 2027, saying it respects the country's position.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in an official EBU statement published on the contest's website.

Eurovision director Martin Green said the union regrets the Dutch decision but understands it and respects the sentiment behind that position in the country.

He recalled that the Netherlands is one of the contest's founding countries and has taken part since the very first edition in 1956. According to Green, Dutch performers, viewers and broadcasters have made a significant contribution to the development of Eurovision over seven decades.

The statement also notes that attitudes toward the contest currently cause serious disagreement both within individual countries and between them. The EBU stressed that it does not ignore differing opinions and believes it is right for public broadcasters to examine such questions closely and discuss them with their audiences.

"At the same time, we believe that 'Eurovision' matters in a divided world. It is one of the few events of the year when people from across Europe and other regions are brought together by music, creativity and shared experience. It is precisely this spirit of unity that has always been at the heart of the contest, and we intend to defend it," Martin Green says.

He also confirmed that the 2027 contest will still be broadcast in the Netherlands, and expressed hope that the country will return to the competition in the future, when NPO, its members and its audience consider it appropriate.

The EBU intends to continue its dialogue with NPO and with Dutch fans of the contest.

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