Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Fines for violating the requirements of legislation on state protection of persons who report offenses related to corruption will be increased almost fourfold.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Trend, this issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, discussed at the October 27 meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

Thus, under the current legislation, violating the requirements of legislation on state protection of persons who report corruption-related offenses (that is, disclosing information about a person who reported a corruption-related offense, the confidentiality of which must be ensured, as well as threatening, pressuring, insulting or causing material damage to such a person or his close relatives in connection with the information provided by him) is punishable by a fine ranging from 800 to 1,300 manats.

The draft law proposes applying a fine ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 manats for these acts.