 Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Faiqa Mammadova12:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Fines for violating the requirements of legislation on state protection of persons who report offenses related to corruption will be increased almost fourfold.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Trend, this issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, discussed at the October 27 meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

Thus, under the current legislation, violating the requirements of legislation on state protection of persons who report corruption-related offenses (that is, disclosing information about a person who reported a corruption-related offense, the confidentiality of which must be ensured, as well as threatening, pressuring, insulting or causing material damage to such a person or his close relatives in connection with the information provided by him) is punishable by a fine ranging from 800 to 1,300 manats.

The draft law proposes applying a fine ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 manats for these acts.

Share:
224

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Society

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Zangilan City Day Celebrated with the Support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Media and Broadcasting Council condemns the spread of false information about Azerbaijan

Leyla Aliyeva meets with the first lady of Zimbabwe in Samarkand

Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Latest news

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Today, 12:40

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Today, 12:35

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

Today, 12:30

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Today, 12:28

Tokayev orders increase in Kazakhstan's minimum wage to $240

Today, 12:25

An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

Today, 12:17

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Today, 12:13

Iranian court sentences Cannes Film Festival laureate Jafar Panahi

Today, 12:10

French Senate approves controversial bill on fines for peaceful protest participants

Today, 12:07

Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Today, 12:05

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

Today, 11:48

Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Today, 11:45

Canada prepares to change rules on access to euthanasia

Today, 11:35

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Today, 11:20

"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Today, 11:15
All news