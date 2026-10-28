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Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

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Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Qatari mediators have presented Iran with a new draft agreement aimed at de-escalating the conflict in the region.

This was reported by the Reuters agency, citing sources.

According to its information, the document was handed over on Sunday, October 25, and Tehran is studying the proposal. The draft agreement sets out a seven-day plan for steps the parties must take to "build confidence." Iran is expected to give an answer by the end of the week, Reuters writes. The plan also envisions the participation of several countries as guarantors.

Source: TASS

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