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Pierluigi Collina: A magnificent sports complex has been built in Baku

1news Staff13:33 - Today
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Pierluigi Collina: A magnificent sports complex has been built in Baku

This is a magnificent tournament. The participation of 189 teams from different countries of the world and a large number of young footballers is a wonderful experience.

Many of them are visiting a foreign country for the first time, spending time here, and communicating with peers from other countries. I am sure that for some of them this will become one of the most memorable events of their lives.

As AZERTAC reports, this was said by the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, who is in our country in connection with the U-15 World Football Championship in Baku.

He highly praised the organization and particularly emphasized the work of the Azerbaijani referees: “The conditions created are also magnificent. Just three months ago there was an empty lot here, and now such a sports complex has been built. That is really great. I would also like to say a few words about the Azerbaijani referees. Without their participation, holding these competitions would have been impossible. The referees work very responsibly and excellently. They officiate two or three games a day. I express my gratitude to AFFA and the local referees for their work at these competitions. I have been to Azerbaijan many times. Every visit brings me joy, because I see the changes and development taking place here. With each visit I witness ever more impressive results.”

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