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In China, they have begun burning Mbappé's jerseys

1news Staff13:45 - Today
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In China, they have begun burning Mbappé's jerseys

In China, people have begun burning the jerseys of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. This was reported by EFE Noticias.

Chinese fans are not only burning the player's jerseys but are also defacing posters and advertising materials featuring his image. This is connected to a recent statement by Mbappé in which he called Mao Zedong a Chinese dictator. The 27-year-old Frenchman also said that his favorite meme is a photo collage in which his face is superimposed on a portrait of Zedong.

Following Mbappé's statement, the energy drink manufacturer Dongpeng and the dairy company Mengniu announced that they were ending their cooperation with the soccer player. China Central Television temporarily suspended broadcasts of Real Madrid matches featuring Mbappé.

The player, his club, and the management of Spain's La Liga have apologized to the Chinese people. "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my words. I had absolutely no such intention. I deeply respect the Chinese people and their history, and I sincerely regret it," Mbappé said.

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