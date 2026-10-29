Azerbaijani actor Eldar Iskandarov presents award to Julianne Moore at international film festival - VIDEO

Azerbaijani actor Eldar Iskandarov presented American actress Julianne Moore with the Icon Award at the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, held in the state of Georgia, USA.

The ceremony took place on Oct. 27, 2026. The Icon Award recognizes an outstanding contribution to cinema and achievement in an acting career.

Eldar Iskandarov and Julianne Moore appeared together in "The Debut," directed by Jesse Eisenberg, which was shown as part of the festival program.

Eldar Iskandarov is an Azerbaijani who grew up in the Netherlands and Belgium. He graduated from the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the USA in 2024 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performing Arts. The actor is the grandson of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Shahmar Alakbarov.

Earlier, 1news.az reported on Eldar Iskandarov's success at the Cannes Film Festival, where his work in the film Club Kid drew positive reviews from the international press. Critics praised his performance in the project "Club Kid," and the picture itself attracted the attention of audiences and the world film community.