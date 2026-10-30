 Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan

Faiqa Mammadova10:30 - Today
Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has recorded a sharp increase in the number of women who have obtained driver's licenses to operate a vehicle.

Last year, every fifth person who received a license in the country was a woman.

As 1news.az reports citing "Yeni Sabah," in 2025 a total of 350,175 people obtained driver's licenses in the country, of whom 65,696 were women.

Statistical dynamics show that the number of women drivers is demonstrating a serious jump from year to year. Thus, while in 2008 only 6,187 women received driver's licenses, the latest figures indicate a manifold increase in this number to a record level.

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