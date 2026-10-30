 Agil Abbas complained about not having a house in Aghdam — the speaker responded to the lawmaker | 1news.az
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Agil Abbas complained about not having a house in Aghdam — the speaker responded to the lawmaker

1news Staff13:40 - Today
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Agil Abbas complained about not having a house in Aghdam — the speaker responded to the lawmaker

"The status of internally displaced person needs to be reviewed."

As APA reports, this was stated by lawmaker Agil Abbas at today's session of the Milli Majlis.

The lawmaker noted that a city designed for 100,000 residents is being built in Aghdam.

"About 10,000 Aghdam residents do not have Aghdam registration. If a person has married a resident of another district, he is not considered an internally displaced person. It is necessary to review the status of internally displaced person and bring clarity to this issue. Why should a person not be considered an Aghdam native if he does not have Aghdam registration, or if a woman married elsewhere?

For example, my father had a six-room house in Aghdam. There are five of us sisters and two brothers, but we are not entitled to housing. Bakhtiyar Aliyev is sitting right here — he and his brothers are also not entitled to housing in Aghdam. Why?

I, for example, have lived in Baku since 1970, but I do not have the status of an internally displaced person. Why should I not be given housing built on the site of my father's house? I went and bought a house in Aghdam with my own money. Why? Neither I, nor my brother, nor my sisters were given housing. Why? Because they married in other cities. Or, for example, my brother changed his place of work, moved to Aghjabadi and registered there, and as a result his Aghdam registration was annulled. And I am not the only one. Many residents of Aghdam come to me with similar problems," the lawmaker stated.

Chairwoman of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova objected to the lawmaker:

"So much work is being done, why are you casting a shadow over all of this? If non-Aghdam natives are being resettled in Aghdam, then who is being resettled there? Where are they being brought from, from what country? It is precisely Aghdam natives who are returning to Aghdam.

You have already raised this issue once and said that Aghdam natives are not being provided with housing. Back then I also asked you: then to whom is it being provided? Such large-scale work is being carried out, and you are casting a shadow over it. Both you and Bakhtiyar muallim are lawmakers. Was there no other platform to say all this during the discussion of the relevant law?" the speaker stated.

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