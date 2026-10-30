 U.S. approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1 billion | 1news.az
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U.S. approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1 billion

1news Staff23:55 - 30 / 10 / 2026
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U.S. approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1 billion

The United States has approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as well as related equipment, for a total of $2.1 billion.

This was announced by the U.S. State Department and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, which is responsible for arms deliveries abroad under intergovernmental contracts.

According to the statement, the purchase will be fully financed by Washington's partners and allies. The package will include classified and unclassified spare parts for PAC-3 missiles, as well as logistical and software support.

The State Department noted that the deal is consistent with the foreign policy interests and national security objectives of the United States, since it will strengthen the security of Ukraine, which Washington views as a factor of political and economic stability in Europe.

The delivery is expected to allow Kyiv to bolster its air and missile defense capabilities and counter current and future threats more effectively.

The missiles will be supplied by Lockheed Martin, one of the Pentagon's key contractors.

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