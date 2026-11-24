Telegram founder Pavel Durov reacted with irony to Jensen Huang's return to the post of chief executive officer of the American technology company Nvidia.

"Jensen is back. Nvidia's board of directors has finally acknowledged that the CEO must personally evaluate Chinese models. This cannot be delegated," Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The entrepreneur's joke is based on the double meaning of the English expression "Chinese models," which can refer both to Chinese artificial intelligence models and to female models from China.

Huang left the post of Nvidia head on November 12 amid a scandal surrounding his alleged relationship with Chinese citizen Alice Huang. According to The New York Times, American intelligence agencies suspect her of ties to Chinese intelligence. The U.S. Department of Justice has not confirmed this information, and Beijing has also denied its involvement in what happened.

On November 23, Nvidia's board of directors unanimously decided to reinstate Huang in his position. Amid this news, the company's shares rose by almost 30%.