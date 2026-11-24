U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered an acceleration of the execution of death sentences handed down in the United States by federal courts.

"Under my order, the attorney general must expedite the execution of death sentences imposed at the federal level," the American leader said during a speech at the U.S. Department of Justice. "Once a jury has reached such a decision, the carrying out of the death penalty will be swift and inevitable," he emphasized. Trump added that, under his directive, the U.S. Department of Justice must "seek the death penalty" for individuals found guilty of murdering or raping minors, as well as for "human traffickers who killed their victims."

Trump also once again sharply criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for his decision earlier this month to commute the sentences of all individuals sentenced to death in the state to life imprisonment. It affected more than 560 inmates. Newsom is considered one of the most likely Democratic candidates for the U.S. presidency in the election to be held in 2028. The governor said he intends to decide in January whether he will run for the highest state office. Newsom has consistently opposed the death penalty.

After taking office in January 2025, Trump signed an executive order reinstating the death penalty at the federal level. He lifted the moratorium that had been in effect on carrying out death sentences handed down by federal courts.

Source: TASS