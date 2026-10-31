Zakir Hasanov expresses condolences to Yaşar Güler

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed his condolences to Turkey's Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler.

The Ministry of Defense told 1news.az about this.

"The news of the death of a serviceman of the 7th Border Brigade stationed in Hakkari province as a result of gunfire while preventing an attempt to violate the state border has deeply saddened me. I ask the Almighty for mercy for the fallen serviceman, I share the grief of his loved ones and, with deep sorrow, express my condolences to his family. May Allah rest his soul," the message reads.