Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate OSCE Secretary General, Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, answering a question from the media.

"We emphasize the importance of an election process based on the professional qualities of candidates, their international and diplomatic experience, impartiality and ability to build consensus among member states, guided by the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

We believe that as a result of the ongoing consultations and constructive dialogue between member states, an appropriate decision will be made that will strengthen the UN's ability to respond more effectively to contemporary global challenges," he said.