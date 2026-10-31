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Iran's Foreign Ministry names conditions for settling the conflict with the U.S.

1news Staff18:20 - Today
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Iran's Foreign Ministry names conditions for settling the conflict with the U.S.

Iran's conditions for a settlement and possible talks with the United States include the lifting of sanctions and a reduction in the number of American forces in the region.

This was stated to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera by the Islamic Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi.

"Our conditions include the lifting of the sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum and the reduction of American forces in the region," the channel quoted excerpts from the interview with Araghchi.
"We will decide whether the talks will be direct or indirect after Washington agrees to our conditions," the minister indicated. Speaking about Tehran's demands, Araghchi also highlighted the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions on the oil sector.

Source: TASS

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