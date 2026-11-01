Russian agency to help modernize armored vehicle repair facilities of Azerbaijan's army

Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), under a signed target program, plans to take part in the modernization and construction of facilities for the repair of armored vehicles of the Azerbaijani army.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev on the program "Voyennaya Priyemka" ("Military Acceptance") on the Zvezda television channel.

"Today we not only offer our final products, but also participate in military-technological cooperation. An entire program has been signed that envisages the modernization and construction of facilities for the repair of armored vehicles that are in service with the Azerbaijani army," he said.

Speaking about the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, Shugaev noted the high demand for the product among customers.

"It is very, very much in demand among our customers, and I think that we will reach an agreement with Azerbaijan after some time, and they will come to this," he added.