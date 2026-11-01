 U.S. State Department names topics of G20 leaders' summit in Miami | 1news.az
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U.S. State Department names topics of G20 leaders' summit in Miami

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U.S. State Department names topics of G20 leaders' summit in Miami

The G20 leaders' summit in Miami in December will address issues of economic growth and security.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post on the U.S. State Department's page on the social network X.

The department noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has returned the participants of the international forum to its fundamental mission.

"The U.S. will continue to advance these efforts with our partners in December at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami," the post says.

The United States holds the presidency of the "Group of Twenty" in 2026. The culmination of events under this association will be the summit, which will take place on December 14-15 in the vicinity of Miami.

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