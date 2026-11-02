Farhad Mammadov on a new period in relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Author: Deputy Head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism Farhad Mammadov

Source: F. Mammadov's Telegram channel

What has the crisis shown us?

The crisis in relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey is bilateral and is of an informational and political nature. The crisis does not extend to geopolitics, economic ties, and military cooperation. The crisis has created opportunities for a revision of the multilevel relations between the countries, governments, and peoples, and it also makes it possible to form positions for a new configuration of relations.

The crisis has become the reason for the appearance of a large amount of information about Azerbaijan in Turkey. We should admit that Turkey is known in Azerbaijan much more than Azerbaijan is known in Turkey. If one looks at the content created by bloggers, experts, and politicians in the first days of the crisis and compares it with the content being created now, one can come to the conclusion that in Turkey knowledge about Azerbaijan has increased and people have begun to better understand the importance of Azerbaijan.

Many in Turkey are looking for geopolitical reasons for the crisis. In my view, there are no geopolitical reasons, since political interaction, geopolitical interests, economic profit, transport and energy projects operate within the framework of the national interests of our countries and peoples.

Turkey is the closest country to Azerbaijan. The President of Turkey probably knows the President of Azerbaijan better than anyone.

Over the past few years, after the war of 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation of 2023, Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh, restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and Russian troops left Azerbaijan in 2024. During this period, Azerbaijan faced pressure from the United States (the Biden-Blinken administration), the EU (France), and Russia (the crisis with the plane). And in all these crises, Azerbaijan acted on principle and did not allow external forces to influence internal decisions. They know this best of all in Turkey, since they were part of this process.

The crisis showed that in Turkey, Azerbaijan's participation in the Central Asian consultative format was met with disapproval. It is said that with this step Azerbaijan undermines the Organization of Turkic States. However, one should not look at the situation exclusively through a Turkish window, since then one may not see the whole picture. The Central Asian consultative format serves first of all the states of the region, it makes it possible to resolve border disputes, to raise the level of regional integration, increases the independence and sovereignty of the countries of the region, and makes it possible to create a balance in relations with Russia, China, the United States, and the EU. The Central Asian format does not replace the OTS; on the contrary, Azerbaijan's participation in the Central Asian consultative format will increase the effectiveness of processes within the OTS.

Now in Turkey they are discussing the topic of the lists that Azerbaijan handed over for punishment. This information has not been officially confirmed, however, in Turkey they should understand that anti-Azerbaijani sentiments in Turkey have been continuing for several years already and this must be given a political and legal assessment. On the other hand, Azerbaijan will never ask Turkey to do something that it has not previously done itself at Turkey's request.

Nə istədik də, yapmadık?

(What did we want and did not do?!)

The history of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey is a history of success. Karabakh has been liberated, in the South Caucasus region Turkey's ally is the strongest state, the oil and gas pipelines are working, ensuring the energy and financial independence of our countries, and transport routes are acquiring strategic significance.

Azerbaijan and Turkey will emerge from the crisis with a new perception of each other, more pragmatic and based on a commonality of interests and goals. The future creates more risks and dangers than opportunities. Our countries and peoples will have to overcome obstacles and continue to shape an agenda aimed at peace, development, and unity. On this path we will have opponents, both external and internal. And only together will we be able to withstand these forces.