About 200 fans will support Sabah in the match against Viking in Norway

Around 200 fans will support the Sabah football club in the fourth-round match of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League against Viking in Norway.

Elnur Hamidov, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani club, told Report in response to an inquiry.

According to him, the team will travel to Stavanger on a charter flight.

"We are flying to Norway at 15:00. It is expected that around 200 fans will support the team. By the day of the match, this number may change. We have received approximately 200 requests," he said.

Recall that the Viking - Sabah match will take place on the night of November 5, starting at 00:00 Baku time.