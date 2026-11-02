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Trump says he is ready to preemptively pardon Musk

1news Staff22:20 - Today
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Trump says he is ready to preemptively pardon Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump said that in the future he is prepared to preemptively pardon Elon Musk and his closest aides if the Democratic Party gains control of Congress after the midterm elections on November 3.

On the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump rejected the suggestion by the newspaper's journalist Miranda Devine that the Democrats would supposedly try to nationalize the company SpaceX. However, he added that he is ready to protect the entrepreneur and his closest aides if necessary.

"We just have to protect these people," Trump said. Asked how the American leader intends to do this and whether he would resort to a preemptive pardon, Trump answered in the affirmative. "I'll do it if I have to. Sure," he confirmed.

The sitting U.S. president can preemptively pardon those who have not yet been charged with anything. This would greatly complicate or make impossible the prosecution of these people by federal authorities.

The midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of Congress will be up for reelection, as well as the governors of 36 states and territories. Both chambers of Congress are currently under Republican control.

Source: TASS

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