More than 400 mobile phones were smuggled into Azerbaijan in an attempted illegal shipment

As a result of measures carried out by officers of the Tovuz Customs Department, the importation of mobile phones across the customs border without declaration was prevented.

As 1news.az reports, a vehicle that arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan from Georgia was inspected at the department's Red Bridge customs post.

During the customs inspection, 433 undeclared mobile units hidden from customs control were discovered in the vehicle's tractor unit.

An investigation is underway into the incident.