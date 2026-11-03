Makunts: Armenia will withdraw its lawsuits against Azerbaijan in international bodies

Armenia will withdraw its claims against Azerbaijan in international bodies after the signing of a peace treaty.

As Armenpress reports, this was stated by the head of the Prime Minister's Office, Lilit Makunts, at a joint session of the standing committees of the National Assembly.

"As for the existing disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, within the logic of the peace process, of course, a decision may be made to withdraw the claims against each other after the signing of the peace treaty," she said.