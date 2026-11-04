ATV says Turkish social media accounts passed off its 2023 report as new

Several social media accounts in Turkiye presented an old ATV news report from 2023 as a new story in a completely altered and distorted form, the television channel said.

The accounts also deliberately described the private broadcaster, which belongs to the "Azad Azerbaijan" Independent Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, as a "state channel", ATV said on its Facebook page.

The channel said the content of the report had been distorted and that the way it was presented was entirely untrue, calling it deliberate manipulation aimed at creating a false impression of what the report actually contained.

ATV urged all media outlets and social network users to check the date and the content of archive material carefully before sharing it and not to allow false information to spread in society.