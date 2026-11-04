"See you at Hogwarts": HBO Max has shown new images from "Harry Potter" - PHOTO

The streaming platform HBO Max has released new images from the upcoming series based on J.K. Rowling's books about the young wizard Harry Potter.

The photographs were published on the platform's official Instagram account; they show young Hogwarts students, among them Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, as well as other characters. HBO Max captioned the post "See you at Hogwarts" and added the hashtags #HarryPotterHBO and #FindingHarry.

The lead roles are played by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).

The first season is titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" and will consist of eight episodes. The premiere is scheduled for Christmas 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.