 Cases of fraud in the name of the Ministry of Justice uncovered in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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Cases of fraud in the name of the Ministry of Justice uncovered in Azerbaijan

Felix Vishnevetskiy13:05 - Today
Cases of fraud in the name of the Ministry of Justice uncovered in Azerbaijan

Recently, there have been an increasing number of cases in which individuals posing as employees of structural units of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan call members of municipalities and demand payment of various fees under different pretexts.

The Ministry of Justice states that the agency's activity with regard to municipalities consists of assisting in organizing their work, providing methodological support, and exercising administrative oversight.

At the same time, payment of a state fee or any other funds for activity in this area is not envisaged — the ministry does not make such demands of municipalities.

"We recommend that municipal officials remain vigilant, not trust suspicious calls and messages, as well as unlawful demands for payment received through other channels," the statement of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan notes.

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