Four Afghan citizens attempted to illegally enter Azerbaijan

Four Afghan citizens were detained in Azerbaijan while attempting to cross the border with Iran.

As 1news.az reports, the incident occurred in the area of responsibility of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During operational and military measures, border guards identified and detained four Afghan citizens who were attempting to illegally cross the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan.

Operational and investigative measures are currently being carried out into the incident.