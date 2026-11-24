Doha continues to work with Tehran and Washington to resume the negotiation process; the region does not need a new round of escalation in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The situation in the Middle East cannot withstand a new round of escalation between the U.S. and Iran," the Qatari prime minister said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Al Thani added that Qatar is "working with the U.S. and Iran on resuming the negotiation process."

The Qatari prime minister met with Rubio on Monday in Washington.

He also said that the strategic dialogue with Washington "is fundamental to Qatar's relations with the U.S., and Doha seeks to strengthen cooperation in the defense sphere."

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department, in a statement on the meeting between Rubio and Al Thani, specified that the parties launched the eighth "U.S.-Qatari strategic dialogue."

"The Secretary expressed appreciation to Qatar for its global mediation efforts and emphasized the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security throughout the Middle East," the State Department release notes.

Qatar serves as a mediator in talks on resolving the conflict between Iran and the U.S.

Source: Interfax