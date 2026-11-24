The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, affecting dozens of organizations and individuals.

This was reported on the agency's website.

The restrictions affected individuals whom Washington calls the Iranian regime's "oil proxies." According to the U.S. Treasury, these people were responsible for collecting revenue from the sale of Iranian oil abroad, but in a number of cases appropriated part of the funds.

Mohammad Javad Bavand, a former intelligence officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was placed on the sanctions list. He allegedly coordinated efforts to recover Tehran's oil money held in third countries.

Also subject to the restrictions was Majid Taj, the brother of the president of the Football Federation of Iran, Mehdi Taj.

In addition, the list includes Mohammadhossein Servati, the son of an IRGC brigadier general, who held leadership positions in intermediary companies that received Iranian oil for deliveries to Chinese refineries.

Another person named was Mojtaba Arabnejad, the son of the head of the airline Mahan Air. According to the American agency, he participated in the procurement of aircraft spare parts for the carrier and oversaw part of the oil sales.

"The Iranian regime always puts its own interests above those of its citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He also noted that the regime has exhausted its maritime oil reserves and may never receive revenue from the raw materials already sold.

"The ship is sinking," the publication quotes the head of the Treasury as saying.

The current measures were adopted as part of Operation Economic Outcast, launched by Washington in August.

Its goal is to cut off the remaining financial channels that, according to American authorities, allow Tehran to circumvent sanctions and finance its activities.

Source: Gazeta.ru