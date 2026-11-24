South Korean fighter jets were scrambled on Tuesday in connection with the flight of Russian military aircraft through the so-called Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces reported.

According to its data, several Russian military aircraft briefly entered the zone over the Sea of Japan, approached the island of Ulleungdo, and then left it.

"The aircraft left the zone... There was no violation of South Korea's airspace," the agency noted.

The KADIZ zone is not South Korea's sovereign airspace. It was established unilaterally by Seoul so that aircraft identify themselves for security purposes when approaching the country's borders. The concept of an air defense identification zone, first introduced by the United States, is not defined in any international treaty and is not recognized by any international body.

Source: Interfax