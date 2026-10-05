ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

ABB's transformation experience has been turned into a case study taught at IE Business School, the chairman of the bank's Management Board, Abbas Ibrahimov, said on his Facebook page.

The case was prepared by IE Business School professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno. It presents the path ABB has taken as real business experience and directs students from different countries to think about the future choices facing the bank, Ibrahimov said.

Behind the story stand not only strategy, technology and figures, he said. In his view, the main difference is made by the organizational culture built up over the years: not shying away from change, setting higher standards and focusing on results.

"We deliver the result first, and then we talk," Ibrahimov said, citing a principle that stems from the bank's corporate values.

The study of ABB's experience in an international academic setting is one of the results of that approach, he said, adding that the path the bank has taken is becoming a management practice that the wider business community takes an interest in and discusses.

Ibrahimov congratulated the ABB team, the bank's partners and everyone who believed in the transformation and contributed to it.

The business case is available here.