Bayramov and Rubio discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Jeyhun Bayramov and Marco Rubio discussed the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated in a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that on October 5 a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Secretary of State of the United States of America Marco Rubio.

During the telephone conversation, the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-American relations of strategic partnership were discussed, as well as issues related to the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Important progress toward the development of the strategic partnership in bilateral relations following the historic summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025, was noted. In this context, the importance of the activities of the working groups on the priority areas defined in the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was emphasized in terms of further deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the telephone conversation, attention was focused on the substantial results achieved within the framework of the Azerbaijani-American strategic partnership. In particular, it was emphasized that the documents signed within the framework of Baku Energy Week and the II Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in the spheres of energy, as well as exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources, in the spheres of investment, digital technologies, trade and other areas have significantly expanded the practical content of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the consistent steps being taken by Azerbaijan toward advancing the peace agenda, strengthening confidence and ensuring regional stability.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.